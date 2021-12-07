Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,609 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.64% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

