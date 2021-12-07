Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.30. Precigen has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 307,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 260,684 shares worth $1,237,394. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Precigen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Precigen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Precigen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.