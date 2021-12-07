PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.82.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. PPL has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

