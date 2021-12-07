Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director David Near Buys 7,462 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

