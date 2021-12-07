Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $672.13

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 672.13 ($8.91) and traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.88). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 704 ($9.34), with a volume of 5,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The company has a market cap of £325.03 million and a P/E ratio of 32.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 672.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 625.12.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

