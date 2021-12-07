Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $29.01 million and $1.40 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00210878 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,781,713 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

