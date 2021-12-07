Polkalokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $271,660.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.08456379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.64 or 0.99900258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

