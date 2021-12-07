POA (POA) Trading 1,203.5% Higher This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the U.S. dollar.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
