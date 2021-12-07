Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Plug Power by 83.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

PLUG opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.