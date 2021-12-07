Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Barclays started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

