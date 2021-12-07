PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $468,873.14 and approximately $338.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

