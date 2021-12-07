Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $123.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

