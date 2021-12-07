Piper Sandler Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $585.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $501.94.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.41 and a 200-day moving average of $424.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $214,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 8.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $6,374,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $1,415,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.