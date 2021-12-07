Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 137,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

