Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 50 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.95.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock worth $8,678,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

