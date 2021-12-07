Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $213,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $172,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 84.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.