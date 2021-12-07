Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

