Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MP Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

