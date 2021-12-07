Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 115 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $159.70.

