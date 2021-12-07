Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Tops $840,442.74

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $840,442.74 and $65,192.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

