Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

PSX stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.