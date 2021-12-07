PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post sales of $4.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 487,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

