PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post sales of $4.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 487,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
