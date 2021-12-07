Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.

PEYUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,757. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4825 per share. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.32%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

