Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.56) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PETS. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.36) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.10).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS stock opened at GBX 455.60 ($6.04) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.39.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.