Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 2,500.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a 3,035.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,871.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $74.44 on Monday. Persimmon has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

