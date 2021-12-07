Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

