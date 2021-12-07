Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

