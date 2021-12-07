Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Takes $8.70 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $339.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

