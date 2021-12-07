Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases 1,803 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

JPM opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

