Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $25.88 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 4.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

EPD stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

