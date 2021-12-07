Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,926 shares of company stock valued at $27,033,825 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after buying an additional 433,337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

