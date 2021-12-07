Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Pegasystems posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

PEGA stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -381.31 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $297,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

