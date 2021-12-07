PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes Purchases 200,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simon G. Kukes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

