PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes Purchases 200,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Simon G. Kukes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.02.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
