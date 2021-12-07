PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.74. 402,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,856. PayPal has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

