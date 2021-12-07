Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after purchasing an additional 246,042 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,916. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

