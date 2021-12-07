Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.39.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

