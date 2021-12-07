Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

