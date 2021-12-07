Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 125,418 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,418 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises about 1.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 2.67% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $84,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100,870 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,104,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

