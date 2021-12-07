Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $146.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

