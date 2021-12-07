Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,574 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $522,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.41 and a 12 month high of $108.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

