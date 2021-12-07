Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,749 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.