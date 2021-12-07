Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $306.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

