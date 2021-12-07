Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $37,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.