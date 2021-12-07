Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mplx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Mplx by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

