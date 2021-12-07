Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $85.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

