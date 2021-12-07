Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.70.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZO. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

