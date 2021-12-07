Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 68.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $589,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,963,204.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,298. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 2.20. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

