Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAGDF opened at $33.84 on Friday. Paragon ID has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions.

