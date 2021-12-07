Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,702. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.38. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

