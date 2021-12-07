Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.61

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.61 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.24 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.32 ($0.22), with a volume of 795,461 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £314.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Deon Louw acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £752,400 ($997,745.66).

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

